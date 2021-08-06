Miss Black USA Pageant Will Broadcast Live on FOX SOUL on August 8

*(MARYLAND) – Announced today, the 35th annual Miss Black USA Pageant, will be broadcast live on FOX SOUL August 8th, 2021. FOX SOUL is a free streaming platform serving unapologetically black, consumable by all entertainment.

Karen Arrington is the Founder and CEO of Miss Black USA, a national scholarship pageant that celebrates the achievements of young women of color through the awarding of scholarships each year.

The Miss Black USA Organization is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size. Miss Black USA is a non-profit corporation headquartered in the state of Maryland.

”The pageant allows for Black women to have a platform to showcase the power and beauty of being unapologetically Black,” stated Karen Arrington, CEO & Founder of Miss Black USA, Inc. “Our organization is highly respected and has redefined what it means to be a courageous, compassionate, and confident woman of color. We are proud that FOX SOUL is airing the Miss Black USA Pageant for the very first time, emphasizing their commitment to the community.”

A practicing physician, a doctoral student, an attorney, and several other graduate students are among those who are competing in this year’s prestigious pageant. More about all of the https://www.missblackusa.org/2020-peoples-choice

To learn more about this year’s pageant, please visit: https://www.missblackusa.org/

More about Miss Black USA

Founded in 1987, the Miss Black USA™ Pageant is an internationally recognized organization that is committed to empowering women to use their voices to make a difference in society. It is the first and oldest scholarship pageant for women of color, and has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships. For the past two and a half decades the pageant has received positive broadcast and editorial coverage in leading international and US national media outlets including: USA Today, Good Morning America Now, NBC Nightly News, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, Black Voice, The Roots, and BET Network. Miss Black USA™ is a highly respected organization redefining what it means to be a courageous, compassionate and confident woman of color.

More about Karen Arrington

Karen Arrington is a Goodwill Ambassador to Sierra Leone, co-founder of the first Diabetes Awareness Day in West Africa, and founder of The Miss Black USA Pageant. Plus, her book Your Next Level Life was a winner of a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.

Over the past 20 years, Karen has mentored over 1,000 young women. She has helped them secure life-changing scholarships, pursue global travel opportunities, get into top medical schools, land major modeling contracts, launch multi-city speaking tours, and transform their lives and communities. Karen is here to help women write the new rules of power, opportunity, and life-changing confidence.

Karen’s coaching, mentoring, and philanthropic work spans over 100,000 hours of service — including her position as a Goodwill Ambassador to Sierra Leone, her work as the co-founder of the first Diabetes Awareness Day in West Africa, and her role as the founder of The Miss Black USA Pageant. She has launched international campaigns to raise awareness (and cash) for heart disease research, negotiated $2 million sponsorship deals with heads of foreign nations, and secured over $300,000 in financial aid for young black scholars, artists & emerging leaders. They don’t call her the Queen of Service for nothing, and she’s just getting started.