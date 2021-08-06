Michelle Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of GROWN Daughters on Barack’s B-day – LOOK!

*Barack Obama just turned 60, and although he and his family had planned a big celebration with supposedly hundreds of people invited, the coronavirus’ Delta variant made them rethink things.

Initially, it was reported that high-profile celebrities like George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey were invited to the party on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

CHANGE OF PLANS

Even current POTUS Joe Biden was on the guest list, but he reportedly had no plans to attend. It is important to point out that Biden served as Vice President when Barack was in office.

Unfortunately, the US has identified a rise in infections for coronavirus, so the Obamas decided to celebrate Barack’s birthday only with close friends and family members.

Even before changing plans, Barack and Michelle Obama were urging people to get vaccinated. They even asked their guests to get tested before attending the party.

“WONDERFUL HUSBAND AND FATHER”

Barack won’t celebrate his birthday how he wanted, but Michelle is still making him feel loved. The “Becoming” author honored her husband with a never-seen-before photo of their family, and it is nothing short of adorable.

In the pic, found at the bottom of the article, Michelle appeared wearing a sleeveless, red and white, plaid dress and flashing her smile at the camera. Next to her was Malia, who held her thumb up for the pic.

As per Sasha, she struck a duck-face pose while rocking a black top. In Barack’s case, he chose a pale blue shirt, and although he had a serious facial expression, he gave Sasha bunny ears in the photo.

In the caption, Michelle confessed that out of all of her husband’s accomplishments, being a “present, loving” father to their daughters was the best. She added:

"Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, [Barack]."

