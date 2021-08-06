Friday, August 6, 2021
JAY-Z’s MONOGRAM Drops Season 1 Finale of ‘High Tales’ f/ Chika [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Chika

*High Tales, a video series introduced by Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter’s cannabis brand MONOGRAM, just dropped its season one finale featuring Chika.

In this episode, the ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy nominee owns up to some experimentation with photoshop involving Beyonce and Blue Ivy, talks cannabis and social justice, and recalls a time when her blunt was passed around to Wale and Chris Rock while attending the Savage x Fenty 2019 fashion show, earning her the self-proclaimed title: “Facilitator of Vibes.” Please consider giving the brief video a watch and let me know if it’s of interest for your reporting.

Peep the episode below.

READ MORE: Check Out Teaser Trailer to Jay Z Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall | VIDEO

Whether funny or profound, everyone has a unique weed story. High Tales looks to the people in MONOGRAM’s orbit for storytelling that focuses on a first cannabis experience, how relationships with cannabis form and evolve, and what life is like in the world of legal cannabis.

Beyond entertaining anecdotes, the series shares never-before-heard stories from recent Verzus Rap Battle star, Jadakiss, as well as N.O.R.E, Tinashe, 2 Chainz, Ghetto Gastro, Slick Woods, Curren$y and now Chika in the series’s season finale.

High Tales episodes live on the MONOGRAM website as well as the brand’s Instagram and YouTube channels and TIDAL. Please see below links to download the episode, teaser clips, and still life imagery. Can’t wait to hear what you think of the new drop and if you think you might share it with your readers!

*via press release, NIKE Communications

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

