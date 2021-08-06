JAY-Z’s MONOGRAM Drops Season 1 Finale of ‘High Tales’ f/ Chika [WATCH]

*High Tales, a video series introduced by Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter’s cannabis brand MONOGRAM, just dropped its season one finale featuring Chika.

In this episode, the ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy nominee owns up to some experimentation with photoshop involving Beyonce and Blue Ivy, talks cannabis and social justice, and recalls a time when her blunt was passed around to Wale and Chris Rock while attending the Savage x Fenty 2019 fashion show, earning her the self-proclaimed title: “Facilitator of Vibes.” Please consider giving the brief video a watch and let me know if it’s of interest for your reporting.

Peep the episode below.

Whether funny or profound, everyone has a unique weed story. High Tales looks to the people in MONOGRAM’s orbit for storytelling that focuses on a first cannabis experience, how relationships with cannabis form and evolve, and what life is like in the world of legal cannabis.

Beyond entertaining anecdotes, the series shares never-before-heard stories from recent Verzus Rap Battle star, Jadakiss, as well as N.O.R.E, Tinashe, 2 Chainz, Ghetto Gastro, Slick Woods, Curren$y and now Chika in the series’s season finale.

High Tales episodes live on the MONOGRAM website as well as the brand's Instagram and YouTube channels and TIDAL.

