Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeNews
News

Disney Drops Vague Trailer for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Coming to Disney World Next Year

By Ny MaGee
0

star wars hotel
Image via Twitter

*Disney has unveiled a brief tailor for its Star Wars-themed hotel that will launch next year

Per Complex, the Galactic Starcruiser will be a two-night “adventure” that has been promoted by Disney World as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”

Check out the vague trailer below.

READ MORE: Pharrell’s New Goodtime Hotel in Miami Now Accepting Reservations

Here’s more from Disney’s press release:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

As reported by PEOPLE: for two guests, the Starcruiser experience will cost $4,809, three guests cost $5,299 and four guests cost $5,999. The price comes with a two-night stay in a cabin or suite, food and non-alcoholic beverages on the ship and valet parking. 

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier will open in spring 2022. Check out the official website for more information. 

Previous articleMexico Slaps U.S. Gun Manufacturers with $10 Billion Lawsuit Over ‘Deadly Flood’ of Weapons
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO