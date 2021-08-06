Disney Drops Vague Trailer for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Coming to Disney World Next Year

*Disney has unveiled a brief tailor for its Star Wars-themed hotel that will launch next year.

Per Complex, the Galactic Starcruiser will be a two-night “adventure” that has been promoted by Disney World as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”

Check out the vague trailer below.

Here’s more from Disney’s press release:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

As reported by PEOPLE: for two guests, the Starcruiser experience will cost $4,809, three guests cost $5,299 and four guests cost $5,999. The price comes with a two-night stay in a cabin or suite, food and non-alcoholic beverages on the ship and valet parking.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier will open in spring 2022. Check out the official website for more information.