Friday, August 6, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Alliterate One

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The alliterate one invited this A+ list mostly movie actress to her wedding. The actress said no because she didn’t know the alliterate one. The alliterate one tried to get a deal done with the production company of the actress. The actress said no because the projects pitched were not interesting. While the alliterate one sees herself as some kind of media kingpin, our actress with a recent sale, is pretty close to being a billionaire

Can you guess who the alliterate one and the actress are? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

