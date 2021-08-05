VIDEO: Watch Dad’s Tearful Reaction to his Surprise Birthday Gift, His Son

*Alex Chisolm was already having a good birthday, but it became the best one ever when the person he wanted most to see in the world walked through the door.

Chisolm, a disc jockey, was having the normal office birthday celebration, and had to be pressured to even come to work that day instead of taking his birthday off. Why? Because his co-workers had a huge surprise.

His son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zay Chisholm, is stationed Japan, but secretly flew in for his dad’s special day. As Alex’s co-workers were singing “Happy Birthday,” Zay just sauntered into the room without fanfare, causing his dad to do a double take.

Watch Pop’s reaction and the whole reunion below: