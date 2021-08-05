Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

VIDEO: Watch Dad’s Tearful Reaction to his Surprise Birthday Gift, His Son

By EURPublisher01
0

Alex and Jay Chisolm
Alex and Jay Chisolm

*Alex Chisolm was already having a good birthday, but it became the best one ever when the person he wanted most to see in the world walked through the door.

Chisolm, a disc jockey, was having the normal office birthday celebration, and had to be pressured to even come to work that day instead of taking his birthday off. Why? Because his co-workers had a huge surprise.

His son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zay Chisholm, is stationed Japan, but secretly flew in for his dad’s special day. As Alex’s co-workers were singing “Happy Birthday,” Zay just sauntered into the room without fanfare, causing his dad to do a double take.

Watch Pop’s reaction and the whole reunion below:

Previous articleFetty Wap: Cause of Death Revealed for Rapper’s 4-year-old Daughter
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO