VIDEO: LAPD Investigating Possible Excessive Force During Arrest of Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes

*Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that a use of force investigation is underway into the arrest of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.

The 6 ft 11 in center was arrested last week in L.A. after an alleged altercation with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute, reports Sports Illustrated. The excessive force investigation revolves around “the possibility of force being applied to the suspect’s neck during the use of force in taking him into custody.” During the arrest, Hayes “was complaining of having trouble breathing, saying that he could not breathe,” Moore noted.

According to a 37-second cellphone video released Wednesday by TMZ, Hayes appeared to be tased in the chest by police last week. In the video, a friend of Hayes—while holding the camera—says Hayes is choking.

“Stop,” the friend says. “Stop. Get your hands off him now. I’ve seen him choking.”

Hayes, in turn, told one of the officers, “I want your badge number.”

Following the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020, LAPD banned choke holds that restrict the flow of blood to the brain. According to NOLA.com, police have not released body camera footage from the incident. According to the LAPD, video camera footage will not become public until 45 days after the incident, on Sept. 11.

The arrest came after law enforcement reportedly responded to a domestic dispute at the home of Hayes’s girlfriend. Hayes tried to prevent officers from entering the property. From there, a physical fight reportedly broke out between Hayes and the officers, leading to his being tased.

Hayes is facing one count of resisting arrest.