Shaun King Moving Out of New $800K Home After Media Reveals Address

*Months after Shaun King moved his family out of Brooklyn and into an $842,000 New Jersey home, they have decided to move amid media scrutiny.

The decision comes after several outlets posted his address, making it unsafe for the King family. Earlier this year, King reportedly quit life in NYC and moved into a five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot home in North Brunswick. As news began circulating that the political activist relocated into a property worth $842,000, Tamir Rice‘s mother, Samaria Rice, called out King and accused him of stealing money. Money that many suspects he uses to fund his lifestyle.

Most recently King came under fire for sharing details online about a conversation he had with Samaria.

Tamir was 12-years-old when he was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun. The child’s mother has accused King in the past of profiting off the death of her son. On June 22, Samaria took to her Instagram account and called out the activist for disclosing details about a conversation they had in private on his podcast The Breakdown With Shaun King.

In her post, she wrote, “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me.”

Rice added, “Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. Along with the United States, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

Samaria had more to say about King over the weekend. As reported by The Jasmine Brand, she wrote: “Shaun King owes TamirRice [sic] Money from unauthorized fundraising and that’s the truth.”

She continued in a follow-up post: “And others that used my son name I’m starting a foundation Tamir Rice need his money…”

King, meanwhile, issued a statement on Instagram about having to move out of his new home.

“Today, I’ve had to make a heartbreaking decision.⁣ After a combination of Fox News, the NY Post, and other outlets posted pictures of my home across the Internet, we’ve now seen our address posted all over the Internet. ⁣Strangers have already started coming by the house. ⁣My kids can’t even go outside and play during the final month of summer break. ⁣So, we’re moving,” he wrote.

⁣”I suppose it might always be this way. I don’t know.⁣ My wife bought this home, her first, after working her ass off for 20+ years. It took her nearly a year to even be able to purchase it,” King continued.

“It was a quiet and peaceful refuge for her, for our 5 kids, for the dogs, and for our mothers. And it wasn’t excessive. Again, she got a literal FHA loan to purchase it. I’m not even on the loan.⁣ But now we’re not safe.⁣ And will never be safe here again.⁣ I’m so hurt for them. ⁣I’ve had to endure seeing my wife cry multiple times this week over the devastation of it all. ⁣

“I’ll be honest with you.⁣ I’m going to be bitter over this for a very long time.”

Read his full statement via the IG post here.