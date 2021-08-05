NEW TRAILER: See What Drama Awaits the Bordelons in ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6

*Prosper suddenly has a daughter, Ralph Angel flirts unsuccessfully with the streets to feed his growing family, and Nova literally has a bulls-eye on her head in the new Season 6 trailer for “Queen Sugar,” returning this fall.

Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday that its popular drama series, created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “Cherish the Day”), will return on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In anticipation for the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision.

Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

Watch the trailer below: