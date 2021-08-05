‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Are You Hiding Me from Your Family?’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s “Love After Lockup” returns this week and we have an exclusive clip of Britney revealing that her parents don’t know her felon bae Ray is out of prison. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Daonte is stunned when he catches Nicolle with her ex. Rachel freaks when Doug shows his true colors. A former prison guard confronts her lover. Stan’s apology brings on a sexy reunion. Jeff reveals a secret that could crush Anissa.

This season on “Love After Lockup,” per press release, between personal life, family, kids and more, this season, the couples will risk it all for their felon lovers, per press release. The wildly addicting series follows couples who meet their felon fiancés at their prison releases and the journey on their road to the altar. With stunning firsts, shocking family drama, secrets & lies, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con.

Meet the new couples below:

Daonte & Nicolle (Newport News, VA and Troy, VA)

Daonte is known for falling fast and loving hard, but Nicolle isn’t Daonte’s first inmate! When Daonte first fell in love with an inmate, prior to Nicolle, he spent so much money on her that eventually, he had to move back in with his mother. Prior to prison, Nicolle lived a wild life and was known for being a party girl. Will conservative Daonte prove exciting enough for Nicolle? Will Nicolle’s wild ways be more than Daonte can handle?

Rachel & Doug (Warren, MI and Kincheloe, MI)

Rachel met her new love on Write a Prisoner and after two previous prison relationships she’s convinced the third time’s a charm! Rachel and Doug got married while he was in prison and have never been intimate before. A ladies’ man and a true bad boy, Doug has been in and out of prison since he was 18 and has an 11 year old son whom Doug believes Rachel is too soft on and plans to get the household into shape when he is released. He has never been faithful in any of his relationships but thinks things will be different with Rachel – a hard working woman who is able to provide for him and his son. Is Rachel his true love or is this just more baloney?

Courtney & Josh (New Vienna, OH and Toledo, OH)

Courtney fell madly in love with inmate Josh during her time as a corrections lieutenant. Their relationship was discovered, Courtney was fired, ultimately sent to jail and is currently still on probation. However, this allowed her to pursue the relationship further and soon after Courtney and Josh were married in prison. The couple were married by proxy and neither were present for the wedding. But did they really know what they were getting themselves into when saying ‘I do?’

Britney & Ray (Spring, TX and Beaumont, TX)

Britney comes from an accomplished family that has the same expectation for her future partner. However, Britney’s current relationship could topple it all… she’s dating an inmate she met on Facebook. Ray had a really hard life. The death of his mother sent him spiraling into trouble. Ultimately, Ray landed in prison for selling drugs. Britney is desperate to get married and at 32 feels her chance at having a family is slipping away. Can Britney get her mother to approve, or will this couple move forward without her mother’s blessing?

Anissa & Jeffrey (Manchester, TN and Oakdale, LA)

Anissa and Jeffrey met 10 years ago on a pen pal website, and after a few letters they switched to phone calls and their exclusive relationship began…or so she thought. Anissa has put all of herself into the relationship- emotionally and financially. Jeff was supposed to be released to Anissa twice before, and both times he bailed on her making her friends wonder if Jeff is even real at all. This is Anissa’s final attempt at a happily ever after with Jeff. Will this release be her third swing and a miss at love?

Stan & Lisa (St Louis, MO and Chillicothe, MO)

Stan is a retired millionaire who’s full of life. After his wife passed away in 2012, he did what any wealthy man in his position would do: find a young attractive woman to date. Stan and Lisa met in 2017 on a dating site, Seeking Arrangements, and only met in person once before Lisa got locked up. After about a year and a half with her still incarcerated, they reconnected, and fell in love again.

The “Love/Life After Lockup” franchise continues to be “must watch” television for audiences on Friday nights. Fueled by the success of the franchise, WE tv has been the #1 network on Friday nights among Black women since 2019 to date. In 2021, the latest season of “Life After Lockup” was the #1 cable program on Friday nights across key demos including Black women 18-49 and 25-54, all women 18-49 and 25-54, and Black adults 18-49 and 25-54 in Nielsen Live+3 ratings

Tune in to “Love After Lockup” Fridays at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WEtv.