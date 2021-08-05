Lil Baby Admits He ‘Wasn’t Okay’ During Arrest in Paris Last Month [Video]

*Lil Baby was arrested last month in Paris while in the city for fashion week.

As reported earlier, videos emerged online of the rapper and NBA star James Harden being stopped by a few cops. The Brooklyn Nets superstar can be heard saying he doesn’t understand what’s going on as cops begin to search him. In another clip, you can see a confused Lil Baby in the back of a police car, appearing to ask questions to an officer.

Some reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. The vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana.

READ MORE: NBAer James Harden and Rapper Lil Baby Get Busted for Weed Possession in Paris

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, TMZ reports. Lil Baby was arrested/fined over the incident, while the cops let Harden go. The rapper was released the following day.

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, Lil Baby spoke on the arrest during an interview with Ice Box.

“I know what happened now that I done thought about it. I got locked up, like, Thursday night and I had a show Saturday. I’m like, if I don’t get out Friday, I’m gonna get out Monday. I ain’t tryin’ to miss my show on Saturday,” he said.

“Man, I’m talking like the whole world’s texting me. I mean DMing me and s**t. But I’m like, ‘I know y’all see me going to jail.’ They like, ‘You good?’ Like nah n***a, I’m not good! I’m in this b***h tripping. I went to jail a lot of times, right? But they speak English. So this like my first time going to jail and I’m like a kid. Like, I felt like a real kid.”

Watch him tell it via the YouTube clip below: