Charles Burnett and David Massey Among Reel Black Men Film Fest 2021

*Hollywood, CA – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announced 21 films selected from 500 entries submitted from across the globe for the 24th Annual BHERC Reel Black Men Film Festival (RBMFF) Online on www. BHERC.TV Saturday, August 7th through Sunday, August 22nd, 2021.

BHERC RBMFF amplified this year’s selection of films offered to the public for viewing, with entries by both the trailblazing filmmaker Charles Burnett “Killer of Sheep” and Academy award-nominated director David Massey. “Last Breeze of Summer.”

“I am excited about the selections for the 2021 festival. They are truly outstanding. They are great stories that include drama, horror, romantic comedy, documentary and event sci-fi.” elated John Forbes, Executive Director of BHERC. “The content is diverse and tells both historical and contemporary, fictional and non-fictional stories. They are compelling in many cases, including the issue of the COVID – 19 pandemic.”

In its continued effort to support youth filmmakers’ growth, development and promotion, BHERC RBMFF is proud to have selected a standout film by 17-year-old Karston C. Singleton, “Blind With Temptation.” Karston is an 11th grader from Science Leadership Academy. He tries to live as complete a life as he can by joining many clubs and participating in many programs. Karston is currently pursuing a CTE program for photography and filmography. He hopes his creations spur happiness and meaning to the lives of many.

The BHERC Reel Black Men film festival (BHERC RBMFF) made its online debut in 2020 due to COVID – 19 and continues the format for the 2021 festival. Featuring the short films from emerging and veteran Black filmmakers, BHERC takes pride in featuring these selected works created by Black male directors and producers. The film screenings and panels are opportunities for directors to showcase their directorial skills, as well as their talent and vision while giving the audience a chance to view and discuss important issues, the filmmaker’s artistry, passion, and sacrifices involved in the independent filmmaking process.

The BHERC RBMFF continues its mission to promote and bring to the public outstanding films created by male emerging and veteran filmmakers of African and African American descent. This 24th year provides a global audience the opportunity to screen the movie online at www.BHERC.TV, a new streaming service launched in February 2020, offers short film content — from comedy to drama, narratives to docudrama — produced and directed by Black Filmmakers. BHERC TV is a leading worldwide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience and content from across the diaspora and diverse populations.

Screenings take place at www.BHERC.TV August 7th through August 22nd, 2021, 5:00 PM. Panels with the filmmakers are to be announced at a later date. Log on to www.bherc.TV to register. Admission to the festival is $10.00. For general and festival information, please call 310-284-3170, email John Forbes at [email protected], or visit the website www.BHERC.org. For more information about BHERC TV, log on to www.bherc.TV

About the Host BHERC – Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future Blacks in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.