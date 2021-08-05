Thursday, August 5, 2021
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: No Majors Will Sign Singer

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The one named singer who used to be a one-fifth was in this space a couple of weeks ago when her record company wouldn’t do payola for her new song. Now, they are actively trying to trigger a clause that allows them to dump her. They know there are no majors that will sign her. They want a new deal with new terms and her doing what she is supposed to be doing.

Can you guess who the singer is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

