Aaliyah: Estate for Late Singer Responds to Unauthorized Projects

*Aaliyah’s estate released a statement on Wednesday in response to the shady tactics being used in an attempt to release unauthorized projects associated with the late singer.

“… For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish,” the statement read, as reported by Complex. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.

“Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work.”

The estate went on to note their mission to grow the “Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence.”

You can read the full statement below.

Earlier this year, in honor of what would have been Aaliyah’s 42 birthday on Jan. 16, her estate shared an update with fans about the status of her music on streaming services.

“We hear you and we see you,” the statement from the late singer’s Twitter account reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

So far, only Aaliyah’s debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” is available on streaming services. It was announced last month that her official YouTube channel would be coming this year.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the statement continued. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. … Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.”

Aaliyah’s estate initially announced late last year that her music will available on streaming services “in the near future.”

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the August statement read. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”