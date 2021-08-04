Wednesday, August 4, 2021
VIDEO: Zoo Orangutan Puts on Sunglasses That Someone Dropped In His Enclosure

orangutan wears shades
Orangutan wears sunglasses dropped in his zoo habitat

*Viral video shows an orangutan sporting sunglasses that someone had dropped into its zoo enclosure at Taman Safari Cisarua in West Java, Indonesia.

The moment took place back in March, but video was uploaded to TikTok this week and has gone viral with over 11 million likes.

In the video, the orangutan opens the sunglasses with her mouth and then puts them on. She even brushes away her baby who tries to reach for the new shades.

Lolita Testu says the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes. Then zookeepers prompted the animal to throw them back.

Unfortunately, the sunglasses broke in the toss.

Watch below:

