Video: Megan Thee Stallion’s ASL Interpreter At Lollapalooza Steals Show During ‘WAP’

*An ASL interpreter is emerging as the star of Lollapalooza after her expressive translation of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP.”

While MTS was on stage doing her thing, the interpreter was off the side, stage left, signing every last lyric with enthusiasm. Let’s just say that her interpretation was just as X-rated as the song’s lyrics.

The interpreter, who goes by @kelly4access on Instagram, responded to all of the attention by humbly shifting the focus to the hearing impaired, and other deaf content creators.

“Thanks for the love on my page from hearing people but I’m just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from,” she wrote.

“If you’re new to my page you’ll quickly see this is a space meant to amplify the work of Deaf creators and to provide access to social media content for the Deaf community,” she added. “I’m a hearing interpreter so I do not teach. In this post I will direct you to some amazing Deaf ASL teachers, Deaf influencers, and other Deaf content creators.”