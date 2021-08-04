Tina Lawson Slams Disney for Racism Against Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

*Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson took to social media recently to blast Disney for their blatant lack of support for Bey’s “Black Is King” musical film.

“I cannot help but wonder if a white man had made it would it not have been promoted the hell out of, and nominated for all kinds of awards,” wrote Lawson celebrating the one-year anniversary of the project, as reported by The Blast.

“Could it have something to do with the title “Black Is King ”” she asked. “Is that why Disney did not promote it?????? Yes I said it!!! With love”.

We previously reported (via press release)… “Black is King” premiered globally on Disney+ in July 2020. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the project. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

“If you have not seen this movie do yourself a favor and see it! It is a beautiful feast for the eyes and ears on Disney + screen it today. It’s a masterpiece,” Lawson wrote.

She described the “clothing, the makeup, the hair, the cinematography, the dance. Choreography, the storytelling the music,” as “stellar.”

Beyonce previously dished about her “passion project” last year, explaining that “the events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey,” she shared via Instagram.

“We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

“Black is King” features appearances by JAY-Z, Tina Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, and many more.