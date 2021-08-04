T.I. Arrested in Amsterdam After Incident with Cop: ‘I’ve Done Real Time Before’ [VIDEO]

*T.I. claims he was arrested in Amsterdam after he and a police car bumped into each other.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to explain what went down in a two-minute video, in which he addressed fans from a jail cell. In the clip, he details how the cop’s vehicle’s rear-view mirror was broken during the incident.

“So, I’m locked up now, I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone. And because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know. It will be fine,” T.I. says in the video.

A jail official is heard asking T.I. something and after he replies, he continued his story.

Watch him explain it via the clip below.

The hitmaker said he wasn’t handcuffed or search but when the police officer asked him to get into the car, he “obliged.”

“He was extremely upset. I, myself, was a great time. I’m still not upset, I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me and didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”

T.I. then claimed he wasn’t allowed to make bond because “they don’t take cash here,” he said.

A follow-up video shows him being released from jail, and T.I. thanked his wife Tiny for helping him get released.

He wrote, “the love of my life made sure They stayed tha whole 25mins and demanded that I be released. Poor Caroline was shooketh!!! I told her “I’ve done real time before…Cmon baby let’s gtfoh before they change they minds.(sic)”