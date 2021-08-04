Popular Tea Company Hit with Lawsuit After Black Women Fail Drug Test [VIDEO]

*A popular tea company has been hit with a class-action lawsuit after several women in Charlotte, NC, claimed that Iaso Tea caused them to lose their jobs due to failed drug tests.

As reported by WSOC, the three women accuse Total Life Changes (TLC) of having THC (the chemical found in marijuana) in the raspberry lemonade tea. The women were allegedly fired from their jobs after failing mandatory drug tests.

Black Enterprise writes:

One woman, D’etta Friday, began using the product last July after seeing ads for TLC and talking to a friend who was selling the Iaso tea. But after applying for worker’s comp following an injury, she was surprised when the company asked her how long she had been consuming marijuana.

“She was like, ‘How long have you been using marijuana?’ And I said, ‘What? Marijuana? No, I don’t do drugs,’” Friday recalled. “I’m an advocate. I’m in minister classes. I’m writing a book. I’m doing all of this positive stuff in my community.”

TONIGHT: A major update to the #9investigates reports I’ve been following for months.

Many customers claim drinking @TLCHQ’s raspberry lemonade iaso tea caused them to fail drug tests & lose their jobs.

Now, I’m questioning the CEO, @tlc4ever.

Watch my report @wsoctv 5pm. pic.twitter.com/hW4p3pMVU9 — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) July 29, 2021

The company she worked for wasn’t trying to hear it and Friday was fired due to the failed drug test.

“I told him it says ‘0.0 THC.’ This is what I’ve been taking,” she said. “I do not do drugs. They escorted me to HR and HR took my badge and I’m in tears.”

When WSOC caught up with TLC’s owner Jack Fallon and asked him about the claims of THC in his products, he appeared to blame the manufacturers.

“We use third-party manufacturers all over the world,” Fallon said. “We trusted them and obviously we got let down in some of these instances.”

TLC’s website is reportedly still advertising the Raspberry Lemonade tea, but it no longer states “0.0% THC.” the product description ALSO now contains this added line: “We do not recommend use if you are subject to drug testing.”

A class-action lawsuit has been filed by women who allege the product caused them to lose more than weight.

“You’re calling it TLC, you got the name right,” Friday said. “This has ‘Totally Changed my Life’ and it’s not for the good.”

Check out the video report via the Twitter clip above.