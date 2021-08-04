Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Plastic Surgeon Hits Sandy Denton (Salt-in-Pepa) with $676,000 Lien Over Unpaid Work

By Ny MaGee
Pepa (the real)

*Sandra Denton of Salt-in-Pepa fame has been hit with a nearly $700,000 lien over alleged unpaid plastic surgery work.

According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Beverly Hills plastic  Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.

READ MORE: DJ Spinderella Says Salt-N-Pepa Reunion Unlikely Unless ‘They Offer an Apology’

Salt+n+Pepa+tv+Celebrates+Premiere+New+Series+MmSIyZyL-Vpl
Salt-N-Pepa / Getty Images North America

Pepa thought the doctor removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain,  she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

In his lawsuit against the hip-hop icon, “Dr. David Sayah is demanding Denton cough up $676,675 for his services. The doctor filed the lien as part of Denton’s lawsuit against Uber over a car crash she was in,”Radar writes.

Sayah wants to make sure he gets paid if Denton wins her case against Uber. Per Radar, the lien will allow him to collect if any judgment is entered in favor of the singer.

Pepa’s suing Dr. Sayah for allegedly disfiguring her.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

