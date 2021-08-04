Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Ohio US House Primary Race: Shontel Brown Defeats Nina Turner

By Fisher Jack
Nina Turner & Shontel Brown (publicity photos)
#MikeCarey, a coal lobbyist backed by #DonaldTrump, beat a bevy of #Republicans in central #Ohio, while #CuyahogaCountyCouncil member #ShontelBrown pulled out a victory for the #Democratic establishment in #Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open #House seats Tuesday.

The special elections were both viewed as a measure of voters’ mood and influences during a period of political transition, though low turnout and huge candidate fields complicated interpreting the results too broadly.

Carey’s race tested Trump’s status as #GOP kingmaker, particularly after the former president’s preferred candidate in #Texas’ special election lost last week. Brown’s fight against progressive #NinaTurner became a proxy for the tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it.

Turner, a leading national voice for #BernieSanders’s presidential campaigns, was for many months the best known and most visible among 13 Democrats running in the fiercely fought primary and the choice of Sanders, Rep. #AlexandriaOcasioCortez and others.

But Brown, a centrist backed by #HillaryClinton, influential House Majority Whip #JimClyburn, the #CongressionalBlackCaucus, leading unions and many local leaders, prevailed after a surge in national attention to her campaign in July. In the heavily Democrat district, she is strongly favored in November over #LaverneGore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist who won the Republican nomination.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Claims He’s Being Shut Out of Congressional Black Caucus Due to Politics

 

