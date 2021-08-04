Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

NJ Karen Demands to See the Manager Over Change from Pizza Slice

By EURPublisher01
0

NJ Karen
New Jersey woman demands to speak to the manager at pizza joint

*A New Jersey woman was filmed Karening a group of teen workers at a beachside pizza joint, because they reportedly rounded her $5.67 order to an even $6 to apparently force a tip, and wouldn’t give her the 33 cents in change that she was due.

The unsolicited round-up caused her to demand all of her money back and insist on – you guessed it – speaking to the manager. She gets even more agitated upon finding out that there was no manager on site. She then asks for the manager’s phone number. The teens behind the counter tell her to look it up online.

Eventually, she got her $6 back, slapped hard on the counter by one of the workers.

The incident was caught on video by TikTok user “Angie” at the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and has gained over 2.2 million views in four days.

Watch below:

@__onetonsoup__Karen didn’t like the prices of the food #WelcomeBack #ChiliDogYumPlz #LiveFlowSweatDuet #fyp #seasideheights #karen

♬ original sound – angie

Previous articleAngela Bassett and ‘9-1-1’ Cast Secure Pay Increase Ahead of Season 5
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO