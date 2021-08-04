NJ Karen Demands to See the Manager Over Change from Pizza Slice

*A New Jersey woman was filmed Karening a group of teen workers at a beachside pizza joint, because they reportedly rounded her $5.67 order to an even $6 to apparently force a tip, and wouldn’t give her the 33 cents in change that she was due.

The unsolicited round-up caused her to demand all of her money back and insist on – you guessed it – speaking to the manager. She gets even more agitated upon finding out that there was no manager on site. She then asks for the manager’s phone number. The teens behind the counter tell her to look it up online.

Eventually, she got her $6 back, slapped hard on the counter by one of the workers.

The incident was caught on video by TikTok user “Angie” at the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and has gained over 2.2 million views in four days.

Watch below: