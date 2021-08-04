Nas’ Drops Tracklist for ‘King’s Disease II’ Album

*Nas kicked off the month of August by revealing the tracklist and cover art for his upcoming album, King’s Disease II.

As reported by Pop Sugar, featured artists include Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EMPD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Blxst, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YG.

The collaboration between Nas and Eminem marks the first time the pair have rapped together. Em previously produced and co-wrote Nas’ 2002 song “The Cross”.

“King’s Disease II” drops Aug. 6. Peep the cover art and tracklist below.

Nas made headlines in May when he joined LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, City Council Member Diana Ayala, numerous city agencies, and hip hop luminaries in the official groundbreaking event for the Universal Hip Hop Museum At Bronx Point.

The event took place May 20, at the future home of Bronx Point at 50 East 150th Street in The Bronx.

The much-anticipated $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx is being developed by L+M Development Partners and Type A Projects, who co-hosted the groundbreaking ceremony.

Bronx Point’s first phase will deliver 542 units of permanently affordable housing to the Lower Concourse neighborhood, along with approximately 2.8 acres of public open space. Additionally, the project will deliver an array of cultural and community-focused programming, including the permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, an early childhood space run by BronxWorks, and outdoor science programming run by the Billion Oyster Project. S9 Architecture led the design of the 22-story project, and the open space was designed by Marvel Architects in collaboration with Abel Bainnson Butz. Phase one of Bronx Point is expected to be completed by late 2023.

King’s Disease II Tracklist

“The Pressure”

“Death Row East”

“40 Side”

“EPMD 2” feat. Eminem and EPMD

“Rare

“YKTV” feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG

“Store Run”

“Moments”

“Nobody” feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

“No Phony Love” feat. Charlie Wilson

“Brunch of Sundays” feat. Blxst

“Count Me In”

“Composure” feat. Hit-Boy

“My Bible”

“Nas Is Good”