Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Fetty Wap Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Lauren Maxwell, Mom Asks Fans to be ‘More Compassionate’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Fetty Wap daughter Lauren Maxwell (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

*As previously reported, tragedy hit rapper Fetty Wap as his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died in June. 

Turquoise Miami, Lauren’s mother, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote alongside a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. She has also asked the public to be “more compassionate” toward Fetty as he deals with the death of his child, Page Six reports.

READ MORE: Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies at Age 4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @fineassturquoise

“You don’t have to kick a man while he’s down, Losing a child is as down as it gets,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, responding to fans criticizing Fetty’s parenting.

Turquoise admitted in a lengthy post that the rapper, 30, had become more financially and emotionally responsible for his daughter.

“All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her,” she wrote. “She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”

The grieving mother asked fans to send her ex some love as he mourns the loss of his child. 

“The energy is appreciated and felt,” she wrote.

Fetty Wap took to Instagram Live Tuesday to share an emotional tribute to Lauren. He called her his “shorty,” and referred to her as his “little twin.”

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” Fetty said, noting that his daughter would be “happy” with the outpouring of love from his fans. 

“That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn,” he said. “That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”

Previous articleT.I. Arrested in Amsterdam After Incident with Cop: ‘I’ve Done Real Time Before’ [VIDEO]
Next articleTina Lawson Slams Disney for Racism Against Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO