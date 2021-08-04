Fetty Wap Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Lauren Maxwell, Mom Asks Fans to be ‘More Compassionate’

*As previously reported, tragedy hit rapper Fetty Wap as his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died in June.

Turquoise Miami, Lauren’s mother, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote alongside a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. She has also asked the public to be “more compassionate” toward Fetty as he deals with the death of his child, Page Six reports.

READ MORE: Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies at Age 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fineassturquoise

“You don’t have to kick a man while he’s down, Losing a child is as down as it gets,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, responding to fans criticizing Fetty’s parenting.

Turquoise admitted in a lengthy post that the rapper, 30, had become more financially and emotionally responsible for his daughter.

“All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her,” she wrote. “She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”

The grieving mother asked fans to send her ex some love as he mourns the loss of his child.

“The energy is appreciated and felt,” she wrote.

Fetty Wap took to Instagram Live Tuesday to share an emotional tribute to Lauren. He called her his “shorty,” and referred to her as his “little twin.”

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” Fetty said, noting that his daughter would be “happy” with the outpouring of love from his fans.

“That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn,” he said. “That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”