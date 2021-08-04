Diddy Says ‘No Trolling Involved’ in Posting Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs insists he and his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez are still good friends and he wasn’t trolling her when he posted a throwback photo from when they dated.

“It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend,” he told Vanity Fair in his new September cover story.

Fans had questions for the hip-hop mogul back in May after he shared the early-2000s photo amid JLo’s reunion with her ex Ben Affleck. Many commented that Diddy was trying to get Jennifer back in his life, with DJ Holiday writing…“Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!!” he commented. “She yours.”

Diddy told the publication he is not checking for Jennifer and has no thoughts on her alleged romance with Affleck.

“And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” he added.

Why is Diddy cappin like this pic.twitter.com/Tf45FKO9wQ — DaBaby’s PR Manager (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021

He then noted that the only woman who could get him to quit the bachelor life would’ve been his ex, the late Kim Porter.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it,” he told the magazine of Porter’s 2018 death. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time.

“I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”

Elsewhere in his Vanity Fair, Diddy gave more context to his previous tale about waking up one day with 15 cockroaches on his face.

“One day, I woke up with, like, 15 roaches on my face,” Diddy recalled around the 1:50 mark in the Vanity Fair video. “People were like, ‘How did you know it was 15?’ and I was like, ‘If you had 15 roaches on your face, you would know there was around 15 roaches on your face.’”

In case you missed it, in July, Diddy took to Instagram to recall being poor during one of his motivational speeches.

“You could do it,” Diddy said during the clip. “You could be whoever you want. You could be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop. I ain’t special. I just want it. I want it bad, you feel me? I won’t allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard.”

He captioned the now-deleted post with… “One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face,” Diddy wrote in the caption. “At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams…AND NEVER SETTLE!”