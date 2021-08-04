Citing Delta Variant (and Pressure), Obama Scales Back 60th Birthday Bash | VIDEO

*New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may not be smart enough to bow to pressure, but former president Barack Obama knows when to fold ’em. In Cuomo’s case, he’s resisting a call from President Biden to step down over sexual harassment accusations.

On the other hand, Mr. Obama has decided to significantly scale back a celebrity-studded 60th birthday bash planned for Saturday (08-07-21) on Martha’s Vineyard, citing the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus (and outcries from haters), a spokeswoman said Wednesday.