Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HomeCOVID-19
COVID-19

Citing Delta Variant (and Pressure), Obama Scales Back 60th Birthday Bash | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Barack Obama - Happy Birthday*New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may not be smart enough to bow to pressure, but former president Barack Obama knows when to fold ’em. In Cuomo’s case, he’s resisting a call from President Biden to step down over sexual harassment accusations.

On the other hand, Mr. Obama has decided to significantly scale back a celebrity-studded 60th birthday bash planned for Saturday (08-07-21) on Martha’s Vineyard, citing the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus (and outcries from haters), a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“The outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public guidelines and covid safeguards in place,” Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the former president, said in a statement. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

Hankins added that Obama, whose actual 60th birthday is today (08-04-21), is “appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Outrage Over Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party at Martha’s Vineyard Amid COVID Surge

Here’s more via the Washington Post:

The decision followed a spate of news coverage Tuesday that raised questions about both the safety and optics of an event that was expected to draw hundreds of former Obama administration officials, Democratic donors and celebrities, reportedly including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Among those critical of the Obamas’ planned party was Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), who on Tuesday called it “not a good idea” and said he would not attend if he had been invited.

Massachusetts recently tweaked its face-covering guidelines for indoor settings per federal recommendations after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed that three-quarters of people infected during a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Mass., were fully vaccinated.

Dukes County, home to Martha’s Vineyard, has a moderate level of community transmission and is about 100 miles south of Provincetown.

Obama associates said that all of Obama’s guests would have had to provide a negative result of a coronavirus test taken in a window specified by a coronavirus coordinator to ensure that safety protocols were followed.

Previous articleDiddy Says ‘No Trolling Involved’ in Posting Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo
Next articleVIDEO: Zoo Orangutan Puts on Sunglasses That Someone Dropped In His Enclosure
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO