Citing Delta Variant (and Pressure), Obama Scales Back 60th Birthday Bash | VIDEO

Hankins added that Obama, whose actual 60th birthday is today (08-04-21), is “appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”
Here’s more via the Washington Post:
The decision followed a spate of news coverage Tuesday that raised questions about both the safety and optics of an event that was expected to draw hundreds of former Obama administration officials, Democratic donors and celebrities, reportedly including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.
Among those critical of the Obamas’ planned party was Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), who on Tuesday called it “not a good idea” and said he would not attend if he had been invited.
Massachusetts recently tweaked its face-covering guidelines for indoor settings per federal recommendations after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed that three-quarters of people infected during a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Mass., were fully vaccinated.
Dukes County, home to Martha’s Vineyard, has a moderate level of community transmission and is about 100 miles south of Provincetown.
Obama associates said that all of Obama’s guests would have had to provide a negative result of a coronavirus test taken in a window specified by a coronavirus coordinator to ensure that safety protocols were followed.