*(Los Angeles, CA) – Rising hip-hop artist and burgeoning West Coast icon Blxst launches his Guide to Los Angeles in Apple Maps.

An immersive map personally curated by Blxst of his hometown, the Guide invites fans to experience Los Angeles through the eyes of the rapper, singer, and producer. Captured in stunning black and white images by renowned hip-hop photographer Travis Shinn – known for his portrait work as well as the iconic XXL Freshman covers, of which Blxst is a 2021 class member – the one-of-a-kind experience will guide users on a journey through some of Blxst’s favorite spots across the city.

“Excited to give my fans a closer look at my favorite spots in LA with this new Guide in Apple Maps,” says Blxst. “These businesses, restaurants, and shops are a great way to see and enjoy the city from my perspective.”

From local hidden haunts that defined his upbringing to must-visit independent and Black-owned businesses, Blxst’s Guide to Los Angeles spans various neighborhoods while spotlighting restaurants, shops, and other essential stops, including:

Coolkicksla– an essential stop for streetwear enthusiasts in Fairfax District, sporting sneakers, clothing, and gear

Crossroads Kitchen– modern vegan dining in Beverly Grove crafted by acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen

Earle’s Restaurant– a must-try restaurant that has served hot dogs, burgers, and vegan alternatives to the Crenshaw community for over three decades

Enigma Tattoo– the first Black-owned tattoo shop in Beverly Hills, founded by Kat Tat of Black Ink Crew

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area– an expansive state park located in the Baldwin Hills Mountains

Simply Wholesome– a Black-owned, family-operated health food store and restaurant located in Windsor Hills

Slauson Super Mall– a South Central staple and swap meet hosting a variety of vendors selling apparel, jewelry, and more

Westfield Culver City– formerly known as Fox Hills Mall, an outdoor shopping center located in Culver City that is home to stores, restaurants, and events

Further enhancing the experience, Blxst’s Guide to Los Angeles will be accompanied by a striking outdoor and digital campaign, creating an audio and visual journey through the city as Blxst sees it.

To experience Blxst’s Guide to Los Angeles on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, click here. Serving as a companion piece to the Guide, fans can also visit an interactive multi-media experience online where they will be immersed in ambient sounds of the city and hear Blxst tell stories about each location in his own words.

About Blxst

Blxst began his solo music career in Los Angeles in 2015, rapping, singing, writing, and producing. From self-editing his videos and artwork to mixing and mastering his sound, he’s been on an unstoppable run, gaining notoriety for his productions and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, YG, Eric Bellinger, Mustard, G Perico, Mozzy, and Russ.

Last year saw the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, No Love Lost, an expansive and emotive collection of music inspired by past relationships and his hometown of Los Angeles. Paired with a four-part cinematic series of videos to bring the project’s overarching narrative to life, its quintessential West Coast vibe received acclaim from fans, press, and tastemakers, cited by Pigeons & Planesas “one of the best projects of 2020.”

With more than 500 million streams across his catalogue, including the breakout single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga which has racked up over 95 million streams globally, Blxst has solidified his position as the next must-watch musician out of LA. Receiving praise from Billboard, BET, Complex, Pitchfork, and more, in 2021, Blxst was announced as a XXL Freshman Class member and an Amazon Breakthrough artist. This fall sees Blxst embarking on his first-ever North American headlining tour, which sold out in less than an hour.

About Guides in Apple Maps

Guides are curated lists from trusted brands and partners that offer recommendations for the best places to eat, shop, and explore around the world. Apple Maps now feature thousands of Guides from brands like FatMap, The Infatuation, National Park Foundation, Thrillist, and more. New Guides are continuously published in Maps, and they automatically update when new places are added, ensuring users have the latest recommendations.

Additionally, Apple users can save places to My Guides, create their own personal Guides, and share them with friends and family while planning a trip.

To view Guides on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, just open the link on that device. Apple users can also discover Editor’s Picks or browse through all Guides publishers by tapping the search bar when they open the Maps app.

