‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip: ‘What Are We Going to Do Now?’ [WATCH]

*WE tv’s hit series “Beyond the Pole” returns this week with an all-new episode, and we have an exclusive clip of what’s to come in the season finale.

In case you missed it, this season on “Beyond the Pole,” per press release, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

In our exclusive clip, The girls brainstorm other places to have their event with the uptick in COVID cases — watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the episode, after setbacks, Gigi pulls off her last performance on the pole, to fund her dream restaurant. After meeting with Ty to discuss co-parenting, Lyric visits her mother and digs into the childhood trauma which causes her to form toxic relationships.

“Beyond the Pole” is executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She’s A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

Watch “Beyond The Pole” season finale Thursday at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT on WE tv.

About Beyond the Pole

Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.