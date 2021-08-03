VIDEO: Why Twitter is Calling This Street Baller Hookah Doncic

*Video of a streetballer taking a hookah toke and then hooping like LeBron immediately afterward has gone viral.

In the middle of a basketball game at the park, the man runs to the sideline to take a pull of hookah before jumping back into play. Immediately, he steals a pass and scores a layup.

New York is different pic.twitter.com/dRon2ppQGL — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) August 2, 2021

Twitter was done. One user, named @BrownHawkDown, gave him the nickname Hookah Doncic, a play on the Slovenian NBA superstar and current NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Dončić.