Tuesday, August 3, 2021
VIDEO: Why Twitter is Calling This Street Baller Hookah Doncic

*Video of a streetballer taking a hookah toke and then hooping like LeBron immediately afterward has gone viral.

In the middle of a basketball game at the park, the man runs to the sideline to take a pull of hookah before jumping back into play. Immediately, he steals a pass and scores a layup.

Twitter was done. One user, named @BrownHawkDown, gave him the nickname Hookah Doncic, a play on the Slovenian NBA superstar and current NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Dončić.

