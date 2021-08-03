Tuesday, August 3, 2021
VIDEO: Michael Jai White Shares His 38-Year-Old Son Died of COVID-19

MIchael Jai White
MIchael Jai White talks about the death of his 38-year-old son to COVID-19 on VladTV

*Actor Michael Jai White has shared the horrible news that his 38-year-old son has passed away from COVID-19.

During an interview with VladTV, White was discussing the amount of children he has in both his current and previous marriages.
When Vlad attempted to count Michael’s total number of children, the actor told him to subtract one as his 38-year-old son had passed away a few months ago.

White shared that he had his oldest son at age 15, and that the two “grew up together.” He says, “unfortunately, the street element was still part of his life growing up,” said White. “He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn’t immediate. Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling, wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff.”

The actor said he did what he could for his son to keep him off the streets but “ultimately, it’s up to that person, especially if it’s a grown person.”
Michael revealed that his son grew ill and was admitted to the hospital. “COVID was waiting for him… That was the knockout blow,” he revealed, adding that the substance abuse reportedly made his “system compromised.”

Watch the interview below. He talks about the loss of his son at the 6 min mark.

