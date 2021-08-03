Tuesday, August 3, 2021
VIDEO: Mary Trump Calls Out Meghan McCain for Not Participating In her Interview Segment

*Donald Trump’s nemesis niece Mary Trump called out Meghan McCain for appearing to avoid an interview with her Monday on “The View.”

Mary Trump was on the show promoting her new book The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, which examines “America’s national trauma, rooted in our history but dramatically exacerbated by the impact of current events and the Trump administration’s corrupt and immoral policies,” according to the publisher.

McCain was notably absent from Trump’s segment, and the author decided to point it out at the end of her interview. She said to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, “It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

Watch below:

McCain’s apparent snub is likely rooted in her snippiness during Mary Trump’s July 2020 appearance on “The View,” when late Sen. John McCain’s daughter accused her of cashing in on her family’s name with her first book.

Watch below, beginning at the 4:38 mark:

McCain announced last month that she is leaving the show after four years. Her last appearance will be this Friday.

