*“We came together with ‘Levels’,” said R&B/Pop artist Suzann Christine aka SuDat about the release of her new music video and single, “Levels” (SCH Entertainment). “I work with a writing team.”

The music video for the “Levels” single premiered at Platinum Sound in Philadelphia at an event hosted by Sirius X The Heat and RNB Philly radio personality Mina SayWhat. Suzann Christine also celebrated the music video/single release with a performance at The Crisis Bar in Brooklyn, NY.

When asked what “Levels” mean she said, “All of us have those moments in past relationships…when you go onto someone new.”

Suzann Christine has been showcasing her talents for many years sharing the stage with Keyshia Cole, T.I., SWV, Wale’, DJ Khaled, Babyface and The Whispers. She performed a tribute to Dionne Warwick at BB Kings during Grammy week and sang backup for Patti Labelle at the Essence Music Festival.

“They usually come to me naturally,” SuDat said when I complimented her on the different types of gigs. “People reach out to book me because they know me. But I still make that decision.”

In 2012 she garnered the Philly Hip-Hop Award for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.”

“I have my own label,” she informed me. “I am not signed to a major record label. Whatever success I make is mine. I also have a label with a team, it’s not just me.”

When I asked how she hooked-up with this team she said, “I had a show in Brooklyn, and before that I had one in Queens…they loved me and wanted to work with me.”

The collaborative writing for “Levels” is with Fenix Studios in Staten Island and was produced by A List The Producer. The music video for “Levels” was directed by Suzann Christine and Robert Lee Sims. You can hear her music on Lifetime’s dance show “Bring It,” Sirius XM’s “Shade 45” and “The Heated,” Hot 97 and BBC London. She has performed on such broadcasting shows as “The Q” and “Good Day Philadelphia” on Fox 29.

“I want to move forward. Always moving forward to bless people with my voice and music,” Suzann said as we concluded our talk. “Just to get my music out there that is relatable. To still do what I love to do is blessing.” www.SuzannChristine.com

