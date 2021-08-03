Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Her Return to Competition At Tokyo Olympics | WATCH

*Simone Biles made her “comeback” and closed out her appearance at the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal on the balance beam.

As you know, she missed the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, as well as the all-around, but Biles made her return to competition on Tuesday at the Olympics, the last day of events for artistic gymnastics. She was greeted by a huge ovation from her teammates and hundreds in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and went third of eight competitors on the event.

“It wasn’t easy pulling out of all those competitions,” Biles said. “People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right head space, and I didn’t want to jeopardize my health and my safety because at the end of the day, it’s not worth it.

“My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win. So to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there. And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Amanda Seales Reacts to Will Smith Starring in ‘King Richard’ Biopic

It was the seventh career Olympic medal for Biles, who tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics. Biles chatted briefly with IOC President Thomas Bach after accepting the medal and then wiped away tears.

“We’re not just entertainment, we’re humans,” she said. “And there are things going on behind the scenes that we’re also trying to juggle with as well, on top of sports.”

Biles, 24, displayed a slightly altered and less difficult routine than the one she performed during qualifying, but was solid throughout and needed just a small hop on her double pike dismount. She blew kisses to the crowd at its conclusion.

She received a 14.000, finishing behind Chenchen Guan (14.633) and Xijing Tang (14.233), both of China.