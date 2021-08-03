Outrage Over Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party at Martha’s Vineyard Amid COVID Surge

*Former President Barack Obama is said to be gearing up to host his 60th birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard amid a surge in COVID cases across the U.S.

The party will reportedly take place on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, next weekend. AXIOS reports that all attendees must be tested for COVID and be fully vaccinated.

Several Twitter users have criticized Obama over the event, calling for him to cancel his birthday bash amid the Delta variant surge.

“Sorry Mr President @BarackObama – my kid would like a big birthday bash too – but this is tone deaf and we need some more leadership from influencers like you,” Mark R. Jacobsen, an Assistant Dean at the Maxwell School of Syracuse University, wrote on Twitter.

Greg Pollowitz, Twitchy.com editor, said: “Obama must cancel his birthday party,” and cited a recent COVID outbreak in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as the reason.

Mediate Senior Columnist John Ziegler tweeted: “Elite Liberals: The two greatest threats we face are the COVID pandemic and global warming!! Also Elite Liberals: Let’s have a huge party on super-expensive beach front property we own, even though we claim to believe it will be soon overrun by the rising ocean!!”

OTHER NEWS: Barack Obama on Helping to Expand NBA Africa League [VIDEO]

Happy birthday, Mrs. Robinson! 🎂 Watch President Obama reflect on a special moment he shared with his mother-in-law, Mrs. Marian Robinson, on election night in 2008. pic.twitter.com/dyzn1LDpDQ — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) July 29, 2021

As previously reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but the nation is not expected to shut down again.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

“I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said.

Amid the rising war against the unvaccinated, Fauci claims Americans who refuse to take the experimental jab are to blame for the latest outbreak of the potentially fatal virus. Meanwhile, the CDC confirmed that vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus.

“You know what we really need to do. … We say it over and over again, and it’s the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said.

“From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness, for the most part,” he said. “And getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody.”