Nick Cannon Struggles to Book A-List Guests for Talk Show Following Anti-Semitic Scandal

*Nick Cannon is said to be struggling to book A-list guests on his upcoming talk show following the backlash over his alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

As reported by OK Magazine, an insider spilled that Cannon’s team is “having a bit of a hard time finding the guests it needs to launch within the fall.” The Hollywood shot-callers are “worried about putting big names on his show because of the scandal.”

As reported by Radar, publicists fear “upsetting their clients’ fanbase.”

Cannon is reportedly hoping his ex-wife Mariah Carey will “be one of his first guests.”

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon previously said in a statement.

“With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started,” he continued. “I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said on his podcast at the time. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

“Our melanin is soul power and it connects us in a way that the reason why they fear black…is the lack that they have of it,” he continued, adding, “Melanin comes with compassion. Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, and I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, where they may not have the compassion.”

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following the backlash over the comments, and condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushed him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series Wild ‘N Out, Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to unpack his remarks.

“After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” production company Debmar-Mercury — who owns his talk show — said in a statement. “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”