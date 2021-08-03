Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Nelly Splits with Shantel Jackson After 7-Year Relationship

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Rapper Nelly and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson have called it quits. 

Jackson revealed in a brief statement over the weekend that she and Nelly are “Just friends.”

Per MSN, Nelly and Jackson started dating in 2014. Three years later, when she appeared on the E! reality show “The Platinum Life,” Jackson gushed about the hip-hop star. 

“The best part about being with Nelly is that he always likes to have fun,” she said at the time. “I don’t wanna be a baby momma, I want, you know, the horse and carriage, the wedding, the ring before I have a baby. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage.”

OTHER NEWS: Some Locals Are Trying to Boycott Nelly Performance in Idaho – ‘He is glorifying the Pimp lifestyle’

Nelly

She also supported the artist when he appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” last year. 

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” Nelly said at the time. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Back in 2016, Nelly was asked by Essence about marriage with Jackson and he said they were “working on it.” 

“The thing about marriage to me is … I take it very, very seriously. It’s something I’m only doing one time,” Nelly told PEOPLE in 2017. “For me, it’s almost like society would prefer you to have been married and got divorced and tried it then to be married and stay married. For me, it’s more important to die married than to have been married and it didn’t work out. I want to leave this place knowing I was in love and somebody loved me and we were together, then to be like, ‘Well I’m never getting married again and I’m ruined.'”

“If it happens, when it happens, that’s it!” he added. “She’s locked in man, she’s trapped. Death do you part is serious around here!”

As it turns out, marital bliss was not in the cards for the ex-couple. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

