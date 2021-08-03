Kid Whose National Anthem During Morning Announcements Went Viral Has New Single and Video (Watch)

*Back in May, Kentucky third-grader D’Corey Johnson became a viral sensation for his dramatic rendition of the national anthem at Bates Elementary School.

The 9-year-old kid dynamo is back this month, stepping up his hustle with the debut of a new song and music video.

Johnson, 9, sang the Star Spangled Banner during his school’s morning announcements on April 23. Usually, a recording of the song is played and students and faculty sing along in their respective classrooms. This time, however, D’Corey went to principal, Alecia Dunn, and asked if he could sing it himself.

Dunn, filmed D’Corey singing and posted the video to the school’s social media accounts, where it went viral.

“He’s so authentic and genuine. There’s nothing rehearsed about him,” Dunn said. “There’s no stage child, it is just him. It’s almost like he’s this old soul.”

That old soul is back with a new song called, “I Wanna Go Back to School,’ written by his mom.

Watch below on YouTube: