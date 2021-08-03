Tuesday, August 3, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Kid Whose National Anthem During Morning Announcements Went Viral Has New Single and Video (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

D'Corey Johnson
D’Corey Johnson belts the National Anthem for his school in April 2021

*Back in May, Kentucky third-grader D’Corey Johnson became a viral sensation for his dramatic rendition of the national anthem at Bates Elementary School.

The 9-year-old kid dynamo is back this month, stepping up his hustle with the debut of a new song and music video.

Johnson, 9, sang the Star Spangled Banner during his school’s morning announcements on April 23. Usually, a recording of the song is played and students and faculty sing along in their respective classrooms. This time, however, D’Corey went to principal, Alecia Dunn, and asked if he could sing it himself.

Dunn, filmed D’Corey singing and posted the video to the school’s social media accounts, where it went viral.

“He’s so authentic and genuine. There’s nothing rehearsed about him,” Dunn said. “There’s no stage child, it is just him. It’s almost like he’s this old soul.”

That old soul is back with a new song called, “I Wanna Go Back to School,’ written by his mom.

Watch below on YouTube:

Previous articleBET+ Streaming App is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast®Starting Aug. 4
Next articleWatch Tamela Mann Unpack Her Emotional New Album ‘Overcomer’ [EUR Exclusive]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO