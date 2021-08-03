Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Jodie Whittaker: First Female ‘Doctor Who,’ to Exit Series After Three Seasons

By Ny MaGee
Jodie Whittaker-DOCTORWHO

*The first woman to rock the Doctor Who title is exiting the popular British series after three seasons. 

Jodie Whittaker will end her run in 2022. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart the beloved sci-fi series after the new season airs. 

“The Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and Showrunner Chris Chibnall will be moving on from the most famous police box on Earth — and the universe,” announced the BBC on its Twitter press account. 

READ MORE: 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special Announced, Cast Dish About New Season at New York Comic Con [WATCH]

 

Whittaker’s last season is slated to premiere at the end of 2021. She’ll also appear in several specials before the Doctor regenerates into a new form next year.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker told the BBC. “And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories.”

She added, “I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

 

Chibnall added, “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations,” he wrote. “She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor.”

The BBC has yet to confirm who will take over the role after Whittaker. 

Watch the trailer for the new season below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

