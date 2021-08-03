Jodie Whittaker: First Female ‘Doctor Who,’ to Exit Series After Three Seasons

*The first woman to rock the Doctor Who title is exiting the popular British series after three seasons.

Jodie Whittaker will end her run in 2022. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart the beloved sci-fi series after the new season airs.

“The Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and Showrunner Chris Chibnall will be moving on from the most famous police box on Earth — and the universe,” announced the BBC on its Twitter press account.

Whittaker’s last season is slated to premiere at the end of 2021. She’ll also appear in several specials before the Doctor regenerates into a new form next year.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker told the BBC. “And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories.”

She added, “I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

Chibnall added, “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations,” he wrote. “She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor.”

The BBC has yet to confirm who will take over the role after Whittaker.

