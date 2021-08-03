Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Groom Accuses & Shoots Wife’s Friend on Wedding Day – Says the Man Sexed Bride

By Fisher Jack
Devin Jose Jones (left) and Zenada Williams
*According to sources, a groom suspected his new wife had an affair with his friend and on the wedding day the groom took matters into his own hands.

Devin Jose Jones was heading home after the wedding with his bride and his friend. Traffic began to get heavy, while they were waiting, Jones began to accuse his wife and friend of an affair. Jones got extremely upset and got out the car and shot in the vehicle hitting his friend in the leg. Then he also let off a shot at a car passing by on the road, striking one person in the hand.

Jones’ wife, meanwhile, stopped an ambulance and told personnel her husband was trying to kill her before barricading herself inside, police said.

Jones is currently being charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, and two counts of aggravated primal damage to property according to authorities.

