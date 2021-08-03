Cayman Kelly, Renews Contract as Promo Voice for Groundbreaking African-American Network, Bounce TV

*WASHINGTON — Best-selling author and award-winning voiceover artist Cayman Kelly proudly announced he had renewed his contract to serve as the promo voice for the nation’s fastest-growing network designed for African American audiences. Nationally syndicated with a wide variety of stations, Cayman Kelly has already secured his reputation as a leading broad-ranging radio voiceover expert, but finds his work with Bounce to be of especial importance. Kelly has a long history of working with Bounce, whose founders include Martin Luther King III and Ambassador Andrew Young.

Breaking new ground for African American actors, voiceover artists, and other professionals has been a Bounce TV specialty since its inception. An absolute foundational Black business in the United States, Bounce TV has been an important entertainment resource and inspiration for generations of Black families. Sitting down to explain why this renewed promo-voice contract means so much to him, Cayman Kelly said:

“I’ve been with Bounce from the very beginning and I’m absolutely thrilled to see how much they’ve grown and expanded over the years. Watching their evolution – being a part of it – has been a blessing in so many ways. They are the first African American ‘over-the-air’ broadcast network. They started with movies and syndicated programs. Now Bounce is doing original programming, including dramas, sitcoms, news, and the like. Basically, this means they’ve been doing the hard work over the long haul, for a number of years now. They’ve carved their space. And I can’t stress how important this is to the Black community because visibility and representation absolutely matters. To be a part of that kind of American history is just humbling and gratifying to me.”

Kelly’s signature sound can be heard on Bounce TV right now. For up-to-the-minute news on Kelly’s future voice appearances, ESPN show announcements, and other projects, go online. Or follow Cayman Kelly on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Bounce TV

Bounce is the first African American broadcast network. It airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series and more. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III. Learn more at: www.BounceTV.com.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for “Grand Theft Auto V”; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo’Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the “The Breakfast Club,” and a popular national show on SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

source: Cayman Kelly