Boosie Badazz Says LGBT Communty Wants to ‘Force This Gay Stuff’ on Kids [WATCH]

*Boosie Badazz has taken to social media once again to share his thoughts on the LGBTQP+ community targeting children, noting that “in 10 years it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.”

His latest rant comes after rapper DaBaby issued a statement Monday apologizing for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last week.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie said in a clip posted on Instagram. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

Boosie reacts to DaBaby getting removed from festivals after his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud: “It’s sad how y’all trying to ban artists… In ten years it ain’t gone be normal for a kid to be straight.” pic.twitter.com/CRE3ML3PcF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2021

He went on to say that people are making “all of them promote this sh*t,” and that “the kids” are going to “follow.”

“It’s sad. God doing backflips right now,” said the rapper, who added in the caption that “the world is after your kids sexuality.”

In his previous rant, Boosie took aim at gay rapper Lil Nas X wanting to dance naked for charity, calling it “disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight.”

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that sh*t. You just can’t just put that sh*t on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said on IG last week. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

