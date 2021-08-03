Tuesday, August 3, 2021
HomeNews
News

Obamas Send ‘Heartfelt’ Letter of Condolences to Biz Markie’s Wife

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Friends, family, fans and fellow hip-hop icons gathered Monday on Long Island to remember DJ Biz Markie, who died last month after a lengthy battle with complications from Type 2 diabetes. 

Born Marcel Theo Hall, the beloved rapper died in a Baltimore hospital on July 16. He was 57.

Markie “peacefully passed away” with his wife by his side, his rep previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter,” the statement read.

OTHER NEWS: Rapper Biz Markie Has Passed Away at Age 57

“Biz was an icon,” said rapper Busy Bee outside a private memorial service at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts. “He is what we call hip-hop.”

“He was more than just a friend. He was our icon,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during the service. “He was our example.”

Sharpton said Markie “brought the world to respect our culture with their R&B, all the way to gospel.”

Biz’ widow, Tara Hall, recalled how he “made me laugh every day.”

“The thing I’m going to miss the most about him was every time he would see me, his face would just light up with that Chiclet, toothy smile,” Hall said. “Seeing him smile made me smile.”

She also described how her late husband found joy in the hip-hop industry.

“One day, Biz said to me, ‘Tara, I have the best job in the world.’ And I said, ‘What, being a DJ?’ And he said, ‘No, just being me,’ ” she recalled.

“A person like that should live forever,” Hall added. “I may not be taking care of Biz’s physical body anymore, but I am going to take care of his legacy.”

The private memorial featured moving tributes from rapper-turned-pastor Montell Jordan and singer Roxanne Shante.  Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Al B. Sure!, Fat Joe, Grand Puba, Kid Capri, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe were also in attendance.

“Everybody in this room is here because Biz earned our attendance, because he was always there for us,” Sharpton said, according to Page Six. “He was our star. He was more than just a friend. The hit record doesn’t tell you the whole story. Thank you, Biz. You never let us down. You were more than just a friend.”

Hall said the Obamas wrote their family a condolences letter in the wake of Biz’s passing, according to TMZ.

“I mean even Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, they sent me a heartfelt letter,’ Hall said, adding that the family was “blown away that they took the time out to send their condolences about the loss of our loved one in our family.”

Previous articleVIDEO: Mary Trump Calls Out Meghan McCain for Not Participating In her Interview Segment
Next articleNick Cannon Struggles to Book A-List Guests for Talk Show Following Anti-Semitic Scandal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO