Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Biden Wants Cuomo to Step Down Over Sexual Harassment Findings | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden And Andrew Cuomo Make Major Infrastructure Announcement In NYC
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 27: Vice President Joe Biden (L) appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. The highlight of the event was an announcement that a new LaGuardia airport will be built, with construction starting next year. The new facility will will feature state-of-the-art security, transportation and shopping and dining options. The project is estimated to bring 8,000 new jobs to the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

*(Via Business Insider) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined a number of congressional Democrats and Republicans in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to resign.

“Yes,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if Cuomo should step down in light of the investigation released earlier on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which found that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

The president stopped short of weighing in on an impeachment for Cuomo, saying: “Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Outrage Over Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party at Martha’s Vineyard Amid COVID Surge

Biden added that he hadn’t spoken with Cuomo or read the 165-page report but that he knew the “end result.”

“Look, I’m not going to flyspeck this. I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent,” Biden said. “But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Biden in February publicly supported an independent review of the sexual-harassment allegations leveled against Cuomo. In March, Biden said Cuomo should resign if an investigation found the allegations to be true. The president also said Cuomo would “probably end up being prosecuted.”

Get the rest of this story at Business Insider.

Previous articleEllie Diop: Single Mom Turns Stimulus Check into Multimillion Coaching Business
Fisher Jack

