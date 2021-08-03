Biden Wants Cuomo to Step Down Over Sexual Harassment Findings | VIDEO

*(Via Business Insider) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined a number of congressional Democrats and Republicans in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to resign.

“Yes,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if Cuomo should step down in light of the investigation released earlier on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which found that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

The president stopped short of weighing in on an impeachment for Cuomo, saying: “Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign.”

Biden added that he hadn’t spoken with Cuomo or read the 165-page report but that he knew the “end result.”

“Look, I’m not going to flyspeck this. I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent,” Biden said. “But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Biden in February publicly supported an independent review of the sexual-harassment allegations leveled against Cuomo. In March, Biden said Cuomo should resign if an investigation found the allegations to be true. The president also said Cuomo would “probably end up being prosecuted.”

