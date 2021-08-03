9 Tips for Booking Travel: CDC Adds 16 Destinations to ‘Very High’ Covid Risk Level

*If you plan to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the booking process requires added attention to detail as destinations open back up.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 risk level, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands.

According to CDC parameters, popular destitutions that fall into the “very high” risk category have had “more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days,” per MSN.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants,” the agency says.

The CDC confirmed Tuesday that vaccinated individuals can still spread COVID-19.

You can read the full list of “high risk” destinations here.

If you’re planning to visit out-of-state family and friends or a popular tourist destination, MadameNoire has compiled 9 tips for booking pandemic travel. Check ‘em out below:

Get flights with no-change fees

All of the activities you had planned may be closed/off-limits due to a rise in cases, making the trip rather pointless. Maybe you’re traveling for a wedding that’s been postponed due to a rise in cases, or a sick bride or groom. For all of these reasons and more, make sure that your flight has a no-change-fee policy. If there’s ever a chance of having to change your flight, it’s during a pandemic, and you don’t want to pay a $150 (or more) fee for that.

Book hotels with free cancellation

Many offer only partial or no refund for cancellations made within a week of travel. Some don’t even issue a refund if the cancellation is made less than 10 days before your visit. In pandemic times, that isn’t a risk you can take. Anything can come up.

Add trip protection * when applicable *

You will be offered trip protection at every turn. For your hotel. For your flight. For your rental car. There might be times when this is applicable.

Check COVID-19 cases at your destination

In the weeks leading up to your trip, pay close attention to COVID-19 cases at your travel destination. If you’re within the month window of travel, you should already be checking in with local news for your vacation destination to see if cases are rising. This gives you plenty of time to cancel travel, if you feel that’s necessary.

Quarantine before your trip

For the sake of yourself, your fellow travelers, flight and airport staff and residents of your destination, quarantine before your trip. If possible, the smartest thing to do is limit interaction with others leading up to your trip.

Read all the fine print on reservations

Read all of the fine print closely. You should always do this when you travel, but it’s especially important now. Here’s one example of fine print you may not like: a hotel that charges you a $100-per-day resort fee, during a time when the resort offerings (pool, Jacuzzi, mini golf, gym, buffet) will be closed due to COVID-19. So…what exactly are you paying the $100 a day for?

Research the pandemic culture

There is the official pandemic protocol, and then there’s what people are actually doing. You may find an entire city under an indoor mask mandate isn’t really enforcing it. That could influence your decision to go there.

Call your hotel about COVID-19 protocol

Call your hotel in advance to ask about their pandemic protocol. Are they sanitizing rooms thoroughly between guests? Do they have special equipment they’re using to kill bacteria? Is their staff vaccinated? Is their staff taking regular COVID-19 tests? What is the current dining situation? If they seem confused or surprised by the question and fumble through a half-hearted answer, you may want to stay elsewhere.

Get on the same page with your travel group

If you are traveling with a group, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re on the same page about pandemic safety.

