Wife of Hockey Player Evander Kane Blasts Him for Gambling on NHL Games for Profit

*NHL star Evander Kane’s pregnant wife took to social media recently to put him on blast for allegedly abandoning the family.

Anna Kane spilled in a scathing Instagram post on Saturday that the San Jose Sharks forward is a “compulsive gambling addict” who throws games for profit.

She also claims Kane “abandoned her with their toddler to party in Europe while their house is being “taken by the bank,” as reported by the New York Post.

“How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money?” she wrote. “Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

In another post, Anna added, “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

There is some very serious accusations being made by Evander Kane’s wife saying that Evander is gambling on his own games #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/D63zufsdI1 — SJ Sharks Coverage (@SJSharksNewsIG) July 31, 2021

In her IG message, Anna spilled, “So you leave July 8th. You do not call or text at all for 7 days. Then you inform me you are going to Europe for a vacation must be nice, but at the same time tell me our house is being taken by the bank,” she wrote.

“But do not come home to help ur [sic] pregnant wife pack or help her with anything at all,” she added, claiming Kane “never” calls their 1-year-old daughter “who walked around the house with her bunny saying ‘dada’ for a week looking for you.”

“I don’t know if there are even words to describe the kind of evil person that you are to abandon your wife who is pregnant with your son and your one year old daughter,” she wrote.

She also shared a screenshot of a message from her estranged husband asking her to leave the key to their home under the mat when she leaves.

“What a guy,” she added in the caption. “This is when the addiction is more important then anyone and everything. My heart goes out to anyone who has to deal with loved ones addicted to anything in any form who put that before their own family.”

Kane’s manager denied the allegations, telling The Post, “They are serious but they’re not true.”

According to the report, Anna’s comments immediately prompted an investigation by the National Hockey League, which intends to “conduct a full investigation.”

“We’ve been advised not to say anything right now,” manager Karl Mullins told The Post, noting the couple was “just having problems.”

Evander intends to address this controversy “after the investigation is complete.”

In a now-deleted statement posted to social media, Evander reportedly slammed the accusations, insisting that he has “NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey.”

He also noted that he is “looking forward to cooperating fully” with the NHL’s investigation.