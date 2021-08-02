Monday, August 2, 2021
VIDEO: Willie Nelson Sings ‘Vote Em Out’ At Poor People’s Campaign Rally Against TX GOP’s Voter Suppression Bills

Willie Nelson
Rev. William J. Barber, Willie Nelson and Beto O’Rourke at the “Moral March for Democracy” rally in Texas on Saturday, July 31, 2021, sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign

*Country legend and weed connoisseur Willie Nelson joined the fight against restrictive voting laws in Texas that would largely affect people of color.

He and his fans made a statement at the Texas Capitol Saturday when they sang his “Vote ‘Em Out” song in reference to the GOP legislators behind the bills.

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Rev. William J. Barber, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and other activists were among more than a thousand spectators present at the “Moral March for Democracy” rally, which was sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign. Protestors marched 27 miles for four days from Georgetown to Austin to oppose the voting bills, and their rally concluded at the state capitol Saturday.

“If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out,” Nelson sang with the crowd, which came directly from the 2018 single he released for the Texas Senate election that year.

Watch below:

In mid-July, Texas republicans introduced House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, which outline voter ID requirements, restricting weekend voting hours and limiting ballot drop boxes. Another proposed includes granting election officials the ability to overturn election results in case of voter fraud allegations.

Critics of the two bills have claimed the bills infringe on voter’s rights while supporters have claimed it will add “integrity” and “security” to elections by adding measures that are meant to prevent voter fraud.

