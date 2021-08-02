Monday, August 2, 2021
TRAILER ALERT: Angela Vaughn Has A Secret That Will Expose Them All! | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
*The teaser trailer for Fox’s new drama series is out!

“Our Kind of People” is executive produced by Karin Gist and Lee Daniels and stars Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

From writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”), “Our Kind of People” follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary hair care line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.

Click here to watch the trailer for “Our Kind of People.”

Yaya DaCosta, Our Kind of People
Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn in Our ‘Kind of People’ (FOX 2021)

The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Nadine Ellis (“Let’s Stay Together”), Lance Gross (“Hawaii 5-0”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and newcomer Alana Bright.

Tasha Smith (“9-1-1,” “Big Sky,” “P-Valley”) directed the series premiere of “Our Kind of People.” Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate); Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment); Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions); Pam Williams and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Tuesday, September 21 at 9/8c. Check local listings at fox.com

For more details follow #OurKindOfPeople | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Fahnia Thomas

