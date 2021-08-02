She’s Back! Simone Biles Returning to Compete in Beam Final At Olympics | VIDEO

*There’s some really good news coming out of the Olympic concerning gymnast Simone Biles. As you know, previously withdrew from the all-around competition and three event finals. However, on Monday, it was announced that Biles will be competing in Tuesday’s balance beam final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!” USA Gymnastics tweeted. “Can’t wait to watch you both!”

As we reported earlier, Biles said she has been experiencing the “twisties” since the team finals last week. She withdrew from the competition following vault, the first event, and has not competed since. The team had said she would be evaluated every day and that it would be making decisions accordingly about her competition status.

In a series of posts to her Instagram story Friday, Biles said she was still experiencing the phenomenon, in which gymnasts feel like they get lost in the air, and said her “mind and body are simply not in sync.”

She withdrew from Monday’s floor final on Sunday and the team said her status for beam — the last event — was uncertain.

However, her teammate MyKayla Skinner, who replaced her in the vault final on Sunday, said she believed Biles would compete Tuesday.

“Yeah, I think so,” Skinner said. “I don’t know for sure. It’s kind of up to her. So that’s the game plan.”

Biles, 24, won bronze on beam in Rio in 2016 and is the three-time world champion on the event. She has been in attendance at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre to cheer on her teammates at every competition since — including Monday during the floor final, which started moments after the news broke.