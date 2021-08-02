Monday, August 2, 2021
Nicki Minaj Teases ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion Hosting Gig [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Nicki Minaj

*Nicki Minaj is turning her attention to reality TV – as the hip-hop star announced last week that she’ll be moderating the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion show. 

On Friday, Nicki posted a teaser trailer for the Bravo reality series along with the caption: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

In a follow up message on  Instagram Stories, she urged her followers to get caught up on the show. 

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” Nicki shared. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

READ MORE: 'I'm Over It': Monique Samuels Quits 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' [VIDEO] 

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Nicki also shared a screenshot of text messages with her publicist Joe about the potential hosting gig.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” Joe wrote. “Tapes around October.” She replied, “YESSSSSSSSSS. I WANT TO DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!”

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the ladies of RHOP are ready for a Nicki Minaj takeover. Gizelle Bryant commented on Instagram, “Yesssssss!!!!!” Robyn Dixon added flower emojis and Karen Huger wrote, “All right now” along with a fire emoji. Wendy Osefo commented, “Yessssss Queen,” plus a crown emoji.

Season 6 of RHOP premiered on July 11and new episodes air Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

