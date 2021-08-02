NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Back Home After 6 Week Cancer Treatment

*NeNe Leakes has announced that her husband Gregg is out of the hospital after a 6-week stay for cancer treatment.

The reality tv star revealed in June that Gregg’s cancer returned two years after it was in remission. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

On Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star updated her followers on his health.

“I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today,” NeNe said on Instagram to a fan who asked why she hadn’t appeared on the program, “But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.”

NeNe opened up to The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live in June about Gregg’s latest health battle.

“He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Fans witnessed Gregg’s cancer journey and treatment throughout RHOA‘s 11th season.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” NeNe previously told PEOPLE. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f- am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s-! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.

The couple wed in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in June 2013.

In 2019, NeNe announced Gregg was cancer-free after completing chemotherapy.

"We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's PET Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!" she captioned a photo of Gregg smiling.